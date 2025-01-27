Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Toledo at Ohio

ESPNU — Rice at South Florida

PEACOCK — Providence at Seton Hall

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — VCU at Saint Louis

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Baylor at BYU

SECN — Oklahoma at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at Utah

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Gonzaga

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

2 p.m.

NFLN — Reese’s Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Portland

TRUTV — Milwaukee at Portland (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Fiorentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

