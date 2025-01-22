Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 23

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Jan. 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Hampton at William & Mary
7 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Memphis
ESPNU — Samford at Chattanooga
9 p.m.
CBSSN — San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Arkansas St.
ESPNU — Morehead St. at E. Illinois
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington St. at Santa Clara
ESPNU — Utah Valley at California Baptist
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at SMU
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Short, Wichita, Kan.
9 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short, Wichita, Kan.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio vs. Indiana, Paris
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Milwaukee
TRUTV — Miami at Milwaukee (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Boston at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Olympiacos at Porto
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Lazio
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
