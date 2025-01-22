Live Radio
Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 23

The Associated Press

January 22, 2025, 5:45 PM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Hampton at William & Mary

7 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Memphis

ESPNU — Samford at Chattanooga

9 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Arkansas St.

ESPNU — Morehead St. at E. Illinois

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington St. at Santa Clara

ESPNU — Utah Valley at California Baptist

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at SMU

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Short, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short, Wichita, Kan.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio vs. Indiana, Paris

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Milwaukee

TRUTV — Miami at Milwaukee (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Boston at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Olympiacos at Porto

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Real Sociedad at Lazio

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

