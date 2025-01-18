Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 19 AUTO RACING 1 a.m. (Monday) CNBC — AMA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 19

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 2, San Diego (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

USA — La Salle at UMass

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Charlotte

5 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Duquesne

NBC — Southern Cal at Indiana

1 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Stanford at Duke

SECN — LSU at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

CW — Virginia at NC State

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at South Carolina

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

5 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame

EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Toledo at Kalamazoo

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — NFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia

PEACOCK — NFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Montreal

SKIING

2 p.m.

CBNC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Sampdoria (Taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta

