Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 19
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 2, San Diego (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
2 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
USA — La Salle at UMass
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Charlotte
5 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Baylor
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Duquesne
NBC — Southern Cal at Indiana
1 p.m.
FOX — Iowa St. at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Stanford at Duke
SECN — LSU at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
CW — Virginia at NC State
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at South Carolina
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame
EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.
NHLN — Toledo at Kalamazoo
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Motor City at Cleveland
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — NFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia
PEACOCK — NFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: L.A. Rams at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Playoffs – Divisional Round: Baltimore at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at New Jersey
7 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Montreal
SKIING
2 p.m.
CBNC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Sampdoria (Taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Grand Rapids at Atlanta
