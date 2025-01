Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 27 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 27

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Laces, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Boston U.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Duke

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at Northeastern

10 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Boston U.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Illinois

GOLF

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Qadsiah

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, Group A, Mayagüez, Puerto Rico

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guyana, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Trinidad & Tobago vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, Group B, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

