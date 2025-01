Sports on TV for Jan. 25 – 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Jan. 25 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m. TRUTV — Unrivaled…

Saturday, Jan. 25

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Mist vs. Rose, Medley, Fla.

7 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Tour: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Campbell at Hofstra

CW — SMU at NC State

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk St.

FOX — Georgetown at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Rutgers

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Illinois St. at Bradley

2:15 p.m.

CW — Boston College at North Carolina

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at Rice

3 p.m.

FOX — New Mexico at UNLV

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Minnesota

CBSSN — DePaul at Butler

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Baylor at Utah

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

CBSSN — West Virginia at Kansas St.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Kansas

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

ESPNU — MTSU at Louisiana Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. Stanford

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Washington St.

FOX — UConn at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Arkansas

ESPNU — Miami at California

SECN — LSU at Alabama

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at BYU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at BYU

5:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Creighton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short/Free Dance, Wichita, Kan.

8 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs’ Free, Wichita, Kan.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN — Indiana vs. San Antonio, Paris

3 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Minnesota

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Dallas

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Montreal

RODEO

7 p.m.

FS1 — The American Contender Regional: East Finals, Lexington, Ky.

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Como

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at AFC Bournemouth

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

12:30 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 26

AUTO RACING

Noon

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBS — Maryland at Indiana

USA — Duquesne at Fordham

1 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis

2 p.m.

ESPNU — FAU at North Texas

3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Davidson

Noon

ACCN — Florida St. at North Carolina

SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

CW — Louisville at Virginia

NBC — UCLA at Maryland

PEACOCK — UCLA at Maryland

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Baylor at TCU

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free, Wichita, Kan.

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Ra’s al Khaymah, United Arab Emirates

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Osceola at Maine

6 p.m.

NBATV — Windy City at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Washington at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City

RODEO

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Pittsburgh (Taped)

SKIING

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Waterville Valley, N.H. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Nassr

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — FASL: Arsenal at Chelsea

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Sampdoria at Napoli (Taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Orlando

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo.

7 p.m.

ESPN — X Games 2025: From Aspen, Colo.

