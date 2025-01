Sports on TV for Jan. 13 – 19

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN —…

Adv11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

FS1 — UCLA at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Campbell at Elon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Houston

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Rams

ESPN — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Chicago

_____

Tuesday, Jan. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

CBSSN — Marquette at DePaul

PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Georgetown at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Baylor at Arizona

ESPNU — UCF at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Indiana

TRUTV — Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Dallas

TRUTV — Denver at Dallas (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea

_____

Wednesday, Jan. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — California at North Carolina

CBSSN — George Mason at Dayton

ESPN2 — Kansas at Iowa St.

ESPNU — NC State at Virginia Tech

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Washington

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Penn St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Northwestern at Southern Cal

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Buffalo

TRUTV — Carolina at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Minnesota

TRUTV — Edmonton at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton

_____

Thursday, Jan. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hofstra at Towson

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

ESPNU — High Point at Longwood

FS1 — Michigan at Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

CBSSN — UTEP at Liberty

FS1 — Rutgers at Nebraska

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

PEACOCK — Illinois at Indiana

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Duke

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Oklahoma City

TRUTV — Cleveland at Oklahoma City (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Houston at Sacramento

TRUTV — Houston at Sacramento (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Florida

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United

_____

Friday, Jan. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Ohio at Akron

7 p.m.

ESPNU — VCU at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

8 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at UCLA

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Boston

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Carolina

_____

Saturday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Houston at UCF

CW — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky

FOX — Creighton at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — George Washington at George Mason

1 p.m.

CBS — Kansas St. at Kansas

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Arizona St. at Cincinnati

FOX — Xavier at Marquette

2:15 p.m.

CW — Stanford at North Carolina

2:30 p.m.

USA — Saint Louis at Richmond

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Southern Cal

NBC — Purdue at Oregon

PEACOCK — Purdue at Oregon

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at NC State

CBSSN — ETSU at Samford

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Washington

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Third Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal

_____

Sunday, Jan. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

CBS — Illinois at Michigan St.

NBC — Southern Cal at Indiana

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

USA — La Salle at UMass

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

CW — Virginia at NC State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Notre Dame

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Ipswich Town

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.