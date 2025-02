Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 31 3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:15 p.m. TNT — Unrivaled…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 31

3×3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:15 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Rose vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Lunar Owls, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

11 p.m.

MLBN — Caribbean Series: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, Round Robin, Mexicali, Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Yale at Princeton

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Kent St.

ESPN2 — Dayton at Saint Louis

8 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Siena at Marist

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Harvard

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Utah

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Colorado College

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HGV Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Okhdood at Al Hilal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Preston North End at Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifying Group Stage: Panama vs. Cuba, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan, Serbia v. Denmark; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA, Singapore-WTA Quarterfinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: USA v. Taiwan; Singapore-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: Serbia v. Denmark Rubbers; Montpellier-ATP, Linz-WTA Semifinals

