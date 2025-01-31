Sports on TV for Feb. 3 – 9

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Feb. 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN —…

Adv01

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

ESPN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at William & Mary

9 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — North Texas at UAB

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Grambling St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at NC State

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

_____

Tuesday, Feb. 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

CBSSN — La Salle at VCU

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Drake at Murray St.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte

PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

PEACOCK — Indiana at Wisconsin

SECN — Oklahoma at Auburn

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Cleveland

TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Cleveland

TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)

_____

Wednesday, Feb. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Michigan

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Duke at Syracuse

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Wofford

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

9 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Texas

ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Marshall

SECN — LSU at Georgia

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Washington

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

11 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at California

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at UCLA

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Atlanta

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Boston at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Boston at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Chicago

TRUTV — Edmonton at Chicago (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — German Cup: 1. FC Koln at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Quarterfinal

_____

Thursday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NC A&T at Charleston

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at South Florida

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.

SECN — Alabama at Florida

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at Louisville

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Michigan at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Oregon

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Boston

TRUTV — Dallas at Boston (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

_____

Friday, Feb. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Southern Cal at Purdue

8 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — San Jose St. at Boise St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Detroit

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, Feb. 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — FAU at Tulsa

FOX — Oregon at Michigan St.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

USA — Richmond at Davidson

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

NBC — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Drexel

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Marquette at Creighton

3 p.m.

PEACOCK — Providence at Butler

3:15 p.m.

CW — Boston College at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at UCLA

CBSSN — Towson at Monmouth

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at Liberty

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at California

5:30 p.m.

CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne

ESPN — Duke at Clemson

ESPN2 — BYU at Cincinnati

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Stanford

8 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Arizona

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at New York

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Vegas at Boston

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF:

_____

Sunday, Feb. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

USA — UMass at La Salle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

CBSSN — UConn at Providence

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Notre Dame

CW — NC State at Florida St.

ESPN — South Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas

FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: From Tallinn, Estonia

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City

SKIING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup,

SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup:

_____

