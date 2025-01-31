Sports on TV for Feb. 3 – 9

Adv01
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Feb. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh
ESPN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Charleston at William & Mary
9 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas
ESPN2 — North Texas at UAB
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Grambling St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at NC State
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
9 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at New York
10 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
_____
Tuesday, Feb. 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at St. John’s
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
CBSSN — La Salle at VCU
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Drake at Murray St.
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Charlotte
PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
PEACOCK — Indiana at Wisconsin
SECN — Oklahoma at Auburn
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPN — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico
GOLF
9 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Cleveland
TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Cleveland
TRUTV — Boston at Cleveland (DataCast)
_____
Wednesday, Feb. 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Michigan
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CBSSN — Cincinnati at UCF
ESPN2 — Duke at Syracuse
ESPNU — Chattanooga at Wofford
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
FS1 — Creighton at Providence
9 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Texas
ESPNU — Arkansas St. at Marshall
SECN — LSU at Georgia
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Washington
FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico
11 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at California
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Southern Cal at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at UCLA
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Atlanta
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Boston at N.Y. Rangers
TRUTV — Boston at N.Y. Rangers (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Chicago
TRUTV — Edmonton at Chicago (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — German Cup: 1. FC Koln at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Quarterfinal
_____
Thursday, Feb. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NC A&T at Charleston
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Temple at South Florida
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Maryland at Ohio St.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Liberty
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UConn at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — California at Louisville
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Michigan at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Oregon
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, First Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Boston
TRUTV — Dallas at Boston (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)
_____
Friday, Feb. 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Southern Cal at Purdue
8 p.m.
FOX — St. John’s at UConn
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
FS1 — San Jose St. at Boise St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Oklahoma
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Second Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Detroit
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, Feb. 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — FAU at Tulsa
FOX — Oregon at Michigan St.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
USA — Richmond at Davidson
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Indiana
CW — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
NBC — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Texas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Drexel
ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Miami at Louisville
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Marquette at Creighton
3 p.m.
PEACOCK — Providence at Butler
3:15 p.m.
CW — Boston College at Syracuse
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at UCLA
CBSSN — Towson at Monmouth
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at Liberty
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at California
5:30 p.m.
CW — Georgia Tech at Virginia
6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Duquesne
ESPN — Duke at Clemson
ESPN2 — BYU at Cincinnati
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Stanford
8 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
ESPNU — East Carolina at UTSA
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Arizona
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Southern Cal
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hassan II Golf Trophy, Final Round, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 312 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at New York
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Vegas at Boston
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF:
_____
Sunday, Feb. 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
USA — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis
USA — UMass at La Salle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
CBSSN — UConn at Providence
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Notre Dame
CW — NC State at Florida St.
ESPN — South Carolina at Texas
ESPNU — Tulane at North Texas
FS1 — Michigan at Michigan St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: From Tallinn, Estonia
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Ad Dawhah, Qatar
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Grand Rapids at Osceola
NFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, New Orleans
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Salt Lake City
SKIING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Championships, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Cup,
SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup:
_____
