Spitzley, Western Michigan Broncos to visit Velasco, Bowling Green Falcons

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 3-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 3-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan visit Amy Velasco and Bowling Green in MAC play Wednesday.

The Falcons have gone 6-1 in home games. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 2.6.

The Broncos are 4-2 in MAC play. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 4.9.

Bowling Green is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Velasco is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asensio is averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Broncos. Spitzley is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.