Spitzley, Western Michigan Broncos host the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-11, 3-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-9, 5-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-11, 3-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-9, 5-2 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan host Desrae Kyles and Central Michigan in MAC play.

The Broncos are 5-3 on their home court. Western Michigan is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas are 3-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyles averaging 8.0.

Western Michigan scores 57.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 67.7 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 61.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 62.7 Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Chippewas meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spitzley is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 29.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.