Spitzley and the Western Michigan Broncos take on conference foe Northern Illinois

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-7, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-8, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (7-7, 1-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Stonebraker and Northern Illinois host Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan in MAC action.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan gives up 63.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Northern Illinois is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 58.6 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.7 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alecia Doyle is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Marina Asensio is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.