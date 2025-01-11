Spink, Idaho State Bengals square off against the Weber State Wildcats

Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-8, 1-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-8, 1-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Weber State and Idaho State meet on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 at home. Weber State allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Bengals are 1-1 in conference play. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 7.4.

Weber State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Weber State has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.3 points.

Sophia Covello averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.