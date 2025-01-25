Speer’s 16 lead Marshall past Georgia Southern 71-67

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 16 points helped Marshall defeat Georgia Southern 71-67 on Saturday. Speer went 6 of…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 16 points helped Marshall defeat Georgia Southern 71-67 on Saturday.

Speer went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Thundering Herd (13-9, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Nate Martin scored 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Dezayne Mingo shot 3 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Adante’ Holiman finished with 26 points and two steals for the Eagles (11-10, 4-5). Nate Brafford added 13 points and two blocks for Georgia Southern. Eren Banks also had seven points.

These two teams both play Thursday. Marshall hosts Georgia State and Georgia Southern visits Troy.

