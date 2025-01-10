Speer and Marshall host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Georgia Southern after Jalen Speer scored 27 points in Marshall’s 80-78 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 9-2 at home. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marshall’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Marshall allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is averaging 12.9 points for the Thundering Herd.

Bradley Douglas is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

