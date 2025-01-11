Speer and Marshall host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Georgia Southern after Jalen Speer scored 27 points in Marshall’s 80-78 victory over the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 9-2 in home games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.2 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference play. Georgia Southern allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Marshall’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is averaging 12.9 points for the Thundering Herd.

Bradley Douglas is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.