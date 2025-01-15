Spears scores 26, UTSA knocks off Rice 90-84

HOUSTON (AP) — Primo Spears’ 26 points helped UTSA defeat Rice 90-84 on Tuesday night. Spears added five assists for…

HOUSTON (AP) — Primo Spears’ 26 points helped UTSA defeat Rice 90-84 on Tuesday night.

Spears added five assists for the Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Marcus Millender scored 25 points while shooting 9 for 13, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Raekwon Horton shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Owls (11-7, 2-3). Alem Huseinovic added 12 points for Rice. Jacob Dar had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Spears scored 14 points in the first half for UTSA, who led 51-41 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

