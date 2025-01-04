Spear leads No. 15 Tennessee against No. 9 Oklahoma after 20-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (12-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 1-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (12-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 1-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee hosts No. 9 Oklahoma after Jewel Spear scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 91-78 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Volunteers have gone 8-0 at home. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC with 20.3 fast break points.

The Sooners are 0-1 in conference games. Oklahoma ranks third in college basketball with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 9.4.

Tennessee makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (34.9%). Oklahoma averages 24.5 more points per game (90.3) than Tennessee allows to opponents (65.8).

The Volunteers and Sooners match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 11.7 points.

Beers is averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Sooners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 99.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

