Sparks scores 19 as Ball State cruises past Bowling Green 91-69

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 19 points as Ball State beat Bowling Green 91-69 on Saturday.

Sparks added 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito had 16 points and shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Javontae Campbell finished with 13 points and two steals for the Falcons (6-9, 1-2). Wilguens Jr. Exacte added 12 points for Bowling Green. Marcus Johnson also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Ball State took the lead with 13:46 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Gorosito led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-26 at the break. Ball State pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Bowling Green by six points in the final half, as Pearson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Ball State visits Ohio and Bowling Green hosts Buffalo.

