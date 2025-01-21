Sparks leads Ball State against Central Michigan after 20-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Central Michigan after Payton Sparks scored 20 points in Ball State’s 93-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas are 4-2 on their home court. Central Michigan is fourth in the MAC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 7.4.

The Cardinals have gone 2-3 against MAC opponents. Ball State is second in the MAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sparks averaging 5.2.

Central Michigan makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Ball State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Cardinals meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cayden Vasko averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.