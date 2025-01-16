Sparks has 17 as Fairfield beats Niagara 70-66

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 17 points as Fairfield beat Niagara 70-66 on Thursday night. Sparks went 6…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 17 points as Fairfield beat Niagara 70-66 on Thursday night.

Sparks went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Stags (7-10, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deon Perry scored 15 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Prophet Johnson shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Jaeden Marshall, Zion Russell and Justin Page each scored 12 points for the Purple Eagles (7-10, 2-4).

The two teams play Saturday. Fairfield hosts Canisius and Niagara visits Manhattan.

