Southern visits Pettway and Prairie View A&M

Southern Jaguars (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Southern after Tanahj Pettway scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 73-55 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Panthers are 2-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Southern is the leader in the SWAC giving up only 72.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Prairie View A&M scores 75.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.0 Southern allows. Southern averages 75.6 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 91.0 Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.4 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 74.1 points, 22.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.