Southern visits Chairs and Prairie View A&M

Southern Jaguars (2-11) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Southern after Kaci Chairs scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-44 win over the Wiley Wildcats.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Prairie View A&M leads the SWAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Nyam Thornton averaging 3.0.

The Jaguars are 0-9 on the road. Southern is ninth in the SWAC with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 3.5.

Prairie View A&M averages 68.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 70.3 Southern allows. Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.7 points for the Jaguars.

