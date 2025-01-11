Southern Utah visits UT Arlington following Love’s 24-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-13, 0-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-6, 2-0 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-13, 0-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-6, 2-0 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Southern Utah after Koi Love scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 81-60 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks have gone 6-0 at home. UT Arlington is the WAC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 9.4.

The Thunderbirds are 0-2 in conference matchups. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaeden Brown averaging 4.4.

UT Arlington is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittingham is averaging 13.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks.

Ava Uhrich is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.2 points for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

