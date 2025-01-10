Southern Utah visits UT Arlington following Love’s 24-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-13, 0-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-6, 2-0 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-13, 0-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-6, 2-0 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Southern Utah after Koi Love scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 81-60 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 6-0 in home games. UT Arlington leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Avery Brittingham leads the Mavericks with 9.4 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds are 0-2 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

UT Arlington’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UT Arlington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittingham is averaging 13.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks.

Ava Uhrich is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.2 points for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.