Southern Utah visits Tarleton State following Simpson’s 20-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-13, 4-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-13, 4-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Tarleton State after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans have gone 7-1 in home games. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 8.3.

The Thunderbirds are 1-6 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tarleton State scores 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 72.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.7 Tarleton State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bubu Benjamin is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simpson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.