Southern Utah visits Moncrieffe and Seattle U

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-8, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-8, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Southern Utah after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 82-62 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Moncrieffe averaging 8.5.

The Thunderbirds are 1-2 in conference games. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Felder averaging 1.8.

Seattle U averages 74.1 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.3 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Christofilis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.