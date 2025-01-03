Southern Utah visits Grand Canyon after Williams’ 31-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Southern…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-6) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Southern Utah after Makaih Williams scored 31 points in Grand Canyon’s 112-66 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Antelopes are 8-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Duke Brennan leads the Antelopes with 8.6 boards.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-5 away from home. Southern Utah is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Dominique Ford is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.