Southern Utah hosts UT Arlington following Ballena’s 20-point outing

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-7, 5-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-15, 2-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on UT Arlington after Daylani Ballena scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 64-63 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Thunderbirds are 3-5 on their home court. Southern Utah is sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Lexi Bull paces the Thunderbirds with 6.1 boards.

The Mavericks are 5-1 in conference matchups. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 3.4.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Mavericks meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.2 points. Ballena is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Taliyah Clark is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 9.8 points. Koi Love is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

