Southern Utah hosts Seattle U following Bryan’s 23-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (3-13, 0-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-14, 0-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Southern Utah after Christeina Bryan scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 80-70 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-5 in home games. Southern Utah averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 0-3 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 28.2% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah scores 60.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 71.6 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 58.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 70.9 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Uhrich is averaging 10 points for the Thunderbirds.

Bryan is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

