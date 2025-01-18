Southern Utah hosts Bryan and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (3-13, 0-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-14, 0-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-13, 0-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-14, 0-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays Southern Utah after Christeina Bryan scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 80-70 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Thunderbirds are 2-5 in home games. Southern Utah has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 0-3 in WAC play. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC scoring 58.3 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Southern Utah is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc.

Taisiya Kozlova is shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 5.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

