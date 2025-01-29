Southern Utah heads to UT Arlington for conference showdown

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-11, 1-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 2-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-11, 1-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 2-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lance Ware and UT Arlington host Jamir Simpson and Southern Utah in WAC action Thursday.

The Mavericks have gone 5-2 at home. UT Arlington is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds are 1-5 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Arlington averages 76.2 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.6 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 73.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.0 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ware is averaging 14.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mavericks. Jaden Wells is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ford is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.8 points. Simpson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

