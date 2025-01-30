Southern Utah faces UT Arlington, looks to stop road skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-11, 1-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 2-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-11, 1-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 2-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hits the road against UT Arlington looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Mavericks have gone 5-2 at home. UT Arlington is third in the WAC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-5 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Arlington averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 73.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.0 UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals. Lance Ware is averaging 14.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

