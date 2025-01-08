Southern Utah faces Tarleton State after Ford’s 22-point game

Tarleton State Texans (6-10, 1-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-7, 0-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (6-10, 1-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-7, 0-1 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Tarleton State after Dominique Ford scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 82-71 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Utah is eighth in the WAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Felder averaging 1.9.

The Texans are 1-0 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks second in the WAC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 65.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Southern Utah gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felder is averaging 5.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunderbirds.

Bubu Benjamin is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

