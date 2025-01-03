Southern takes on Texas Southern, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Southern Jaguars (5-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern is looking to end…

Southern Jaguars (5-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern is looking to end its four-game slide with a win over Texas Southern.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Kenny Hunter leads the Tigers with 6.3 boards.

The Jaguars have gone 2-8 away from home. Southern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Southern scores 72.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern gives up. Southern has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Tigers.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.