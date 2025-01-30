Southern takes on Jackson State, seeks 6th straight home win

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-12, 6-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-12, 6-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Jackson State trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in home games. Southern ranks eighth in the SWAC with 23.5 points per game in the paint led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 6-1 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State allows 67.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Southern averages 58.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 67.1 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 57.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 63.7 Southern gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.8 points for the Jaguars. Gourdine is averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Diaka Berete is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.9 points. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

