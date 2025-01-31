Southern takes on Alcorn State, seeks 7th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (4-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-12, 7-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (4-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-12, 7-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Alcorn State looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars are 6-0 in home games. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 3.6.

The Braves are 3-5 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Destiny Brown averaging 2.6.

Southern’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The Jaguars and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.7 points for the Jaguars. Gourdine is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.