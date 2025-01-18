Southern puts home win streak on the line against Grambling

Grambling Tigers (4-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (4-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Grambling looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 5-0 in home games. Southern has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 4.4.

Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.2 points for the Jaguars.

Barnett is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.