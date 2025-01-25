Southern plays UAPB on 3-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (6-12, 4-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-14, 0-6 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (6-12, 4-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-14, 0-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Jaguars take on UAPB.

The Golden Lions are 2-3 in home games. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC with 23.1 points per game in the paint led by Nadiyah averaging 2.0.

The Jaguars are 4-1 in conference matchups. Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 26.6% from 3-point range.

UAPB’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Southern allows. Southern’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Golden Lions and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is averaging 7.7 points for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.9 points for the Jaguars. Tionna Lidge is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 0-10, averaging 50.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.