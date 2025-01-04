Southern plays Texas Southern, looks to end road losing streak

Southern Jaguars (5-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is…

Southern Jaguars (5-8) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Jaguars visit Texas Southern.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Texas Southern gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-8 on the road. Southern is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Southern scores 72.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 82.2 Texas Southern allows.

The Tigers and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

