Southern plays Mississippi Valley State on 3-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (6-12, 4-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 1-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 at home. Mississippi Valley State is fifth in the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clemisha Prackett averaging 3.0.

The Jaguars have gone 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern is ninth in the SWAC scoring 23.0 points per game in the paint led by Aniya Gourdine averaging 6.0.

Mississippi Valley State scores 57.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 65.9 Southern gives up. Southern’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Delta Devils and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Gourdine is averaging 11.6 points and 2.5 steals for the Jaguars. Tionna Lidge is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 29.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 13.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

