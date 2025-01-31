Southern plays Alcorn State, looks for 7th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (4-16, 4-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-8, 7-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (4-16, 4-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-8, 7-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Jaguars take on Alcorn State.

The Jaguars are 6-0 on their home court. Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Michael Jacobs averaging 3.0.

The Braves are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern averages 75.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 76.3 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.6 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.6 points for the Braves. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

