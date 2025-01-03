Southern Miss visits Durugordon and Old Dominion

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Southern Miss after Sean Durugordon scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 78-59 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 in home games. Old Dominion has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Denijay Harris is averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

