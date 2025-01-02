Southern Miss takes on James Madison following Harris’ 32-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits James Madison after Denijay Harris scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 80-70 win over the William Carey Crusaders.

The Dukes are 5-1 in home games. James Madison is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.4.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 8.2.

James Madison averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 72.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the 69.5 James Madison allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 11 points and 3.6 assists for the Dukes.

Harris is averaging 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

