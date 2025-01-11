Southern Miss plays Louisiana following Grayson’s 32-point showing

Southern Miss Eagles (5-10, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (5-10, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Louisiana after Melyia Grayson scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 84-75 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-2 on their home court. Louisiana scores 60.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Grayson is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.