Southern Miss hosts Arkansas State following Harris’ 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-12, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Arkansas State after Denijay Harris scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 70-61 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Southern Miss is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Wolves are 7-2 in conference matchups. Arkansas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss scores 72.8 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.1 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 78.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.8 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Andre Curbelo is averaging 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

