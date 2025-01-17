Southern Jaguars face the Grambling Tigers on 4-game win streak

Grambling Tigers (4-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (4-13, 1-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 4-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Jaguars take on Grambling.

The Jaguars are 5-0 on their home court. Southern averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.2 points for the Jaguars.

Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

