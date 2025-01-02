Southern Indiana visits Tennessee Tech following Johnson’s 33-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-7, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Southern Indiana after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 33 points in Tennessee Tech’s 95-75 victory over the Milligan Buffs.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is sixth in the OVC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 in conference play. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 4.2.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 76.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 77.3 Tennessee Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Jayland Randall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

