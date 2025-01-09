Southern Indiana visits Southeast Missouri State after Stacker’s 22-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Southern Indiana after Braxton Stacker scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 66-63 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks have gone 6-1 at home. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.7.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-3 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana ranks seventh in the OVC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 6.5.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks.

Jayland Randall is averaging 15.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.