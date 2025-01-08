Southern Indiana visits Southeast Missouri State after Ralston’s 25-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-9, 2-2 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-4, 3-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-9, 2-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Southeast Missouri State after Triniti Ralston scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 83-79 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks are 3-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-1 in conference games. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 6.9.

Southeast Missouri State averages 63.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 59.7 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Screaming Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 9.1 points for the Redhawks.

Ali Saunders is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and three steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.