Southern Indiana visits Silvey and SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-5, 6-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-14, 1-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana after Macy Silvey scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 72-65 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Cougars are 2-5 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 6-2 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.2.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 74.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.1 SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Sheehan is averaging 4.1 points for the Cougars. KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is averaging 15.2 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

